Livestock Dept progress reviewed

LAHORE:The departmental performance of all divisions of Livestock and Dairy Development Department was reviewed in detail and a clear policy guidelines were conveyed.

Presiding over meeting, Provincial Minister Livestock stressed availability of medicines in all veterinary dispensaries. No negligence will be tolerated in the provision of departmental services, he warned.

The minister also emphesised that all administrative officers perform their services diligently and honestly. It was informed in the meeting that in Bahawalpur division, the tenth phase

of oral vaccination is going on under the disease free zone project.