TEVTA gives fee relaxation to flood-hit students

LAHORE:The Chairperson of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar while presiding over the 71st Board meeting announced waiving off fees from the students belonging to flood-hit areas.
A TEVTA spokesperson said that the meeting decided that students of DG Khan and Rajanpur would not pay the fee, as these areas were worst hit by recent floods.
Tarrar further said that TEVTA understood the problems being faced by the students living in flood-hit areas so the decision would benefit and help them to continue their education. The members also approved the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2022-23 and development schemes recommended by the TEVTA Development Working Party.
