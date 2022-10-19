PHA decides to revise ad rates

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to revise its rates for advertisement. The decision was taken in the 22nd meeting of the Board of Directors of PHA was held at Jilani Park PHA Headquarter under the chairmanship of Chairman Board of Directors PHA Yasir Gilani on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG PHA Zeeshan Javaid and other members. In the meeting, an agenda was drawn up based on various points, in which the annual budget of the department was approved. All the members took a unanimous decision on the suggestions to increase the revenue measures proposed by the marketing department like change in rates of steamers, approval was also given to simplify the auction procedure of canteens in parks and other important decisions were also taken including making PHA more functional. The meeting also discussed beautification of Lahore and emphasis was placed on ensuring the provision of quality facilities to the citizens in the parks and improving cleanliness and security.