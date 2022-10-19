FJMU seminar on lupus learning, research

LAHORE:A seminar was held on Lupus Learning Initiative & Lupus Research Launch Quality Healthcare organised by Arthritis Care Foundation & Department of Rheumatology & Medicine Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Tuesday. President AFJOG Dr Muneera Ahmed was the chief guest, while FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal was also present.

Pediatric Rheumatologist National Institute of Health USA Dr Laura Lewandowski and Dr Sarfaraz Hasni from NIH USA Prof Dr Nighat Mir Ahmad, Rheumatologist Prof Muhammad Ahmed Saeed, Rheumatologist Prof Dr Samaira Farman Raja and Head of Rheumatology Fatima Jinnah Medical University / Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Bilal Azeem Butt attended the seminar as Rheumatology experts. The main objective of the seminar is to educate awareness about the devastating effects of lupus (also known as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus) and to encourage those people who are fighting this disease around the globe.

In the welcome address, VC Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal thanked the Special Guest President AFJOG Dr Muneera Ahmed for participating in the seminar.

Breast cancer awareness seminar : Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) in collaboration with Department of Gender and Development Studies LCWU organised a one-day ‘Well Woman Clinic’ for risk assessment of breast cancer followed by an awareness seminar at LCWU on Tuesday. Special Secretary P&SHD Saleha Saeed inaugurated the Well Woman Clinic. Additional Secretary Asim Raza, Ali Akbar, Dr Sumaira and Dr Uzma were also present.

Addressing the participants Special Secretary P&SHD said that every year 40,000 females die due to breast cancer. October is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month every year. She further said that P&SHD has established Well Woman Clinics in 36 districts of Punjab for treatment of cervical cancer and diabetes in pregnancy.

LGH’s App, website launched: Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has launched an online application and website “Infection Prevention and Control”.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said that in order to provide detailed information about the prevention and control of infection in hospitals and creating awareness for general public about hygiene principles, Lahore General Hospital has launched an online application and website. He added that this App has been launched properly to upload all the necessary information in Urdu and English regarding sterilisation from hand washing to operation theatres, from which citizens as well as medical professionals can get benefit from this App while sitting at home. In this regard a special event was held in the headship of Principal PGMI/AMC/LGH Prof Al-freed Zafar, Senior Consultant of WHO, Geneva, Prof Nizam Damani, Prof Arshad Taqi, Prof Faisal Sultan, CEO Health Care Commission Dr Saqib Aziz were special participants.