Wasa launches drive against defaulters

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) launched a grand operation against defaulters and disconnected connections of two commercial plazas in the city.

Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed directed the officers concerned to start an indiscriminate drive against commercial defaulters of Wasa. Following the orders of MD Wasa, connections of Galaxy Plaza and Latif Centre were disconnected.

MD Wasa said recovery of Rs31 lakh and Rs9 lakh was pending towards Galaxy Plaza and Latif Centre respectively. He directed all field teams comprising revenue and operations officers to immediately disconnect both the water and sewer connections of defaulters.

He said similar action will be taken against all commercial, industrial and other defaulters of the agency and their disconnected connections will not be restored until full payment. MD Wasa further ordered the revenue and operations wing to conduct survey in all areas.