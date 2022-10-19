3 women raped

LAHORE:At least three cases of rape were reported in the city. The first case was reported in Gujjarpura where a suspect raped a married special woman. The suspect identified as Sadaqat allegedly raped the woman in a Haveli. In the second incident reported in Iqbal Town, a suspect raped his cousin. The suspect allegedly entered her house and raped her after finding the victim alone. In the third incident, a suspect lured a woman in Green Town on pretext of offering her a job. When she reached his place, he raped her.

Two robbers arrested: Sattokatla police arrested two members of bikes and valuables snatchers here on Tuesday. The suspects identified as Waqas alias Jaidi and Bilal Shah were arrested by Punjab Housing Society Chowki police. The suspects are involved in snatching of bikes, purse and other valuables. At least Rs1million, two bikes, six mobile phones, artificial jewelry and illegal weapons were recovered from them. The suspects have been found involved in over 50 robbery bids.

SEVEN DIE: At least seven people died whereas 1,174 were injured in 1100

accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.