Seven uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved seven development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs14,227.998 million.

These schemes were approved in the 21st meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23. Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal joined through video link. The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of road from Samundri to Gojra, length 28.00km, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs677.385 million, Rehabilitation of road from Tandlianwala (at Jallah Chowk) to Kamalia via Zaffar Chowk, Mamukanjan, length 59.00km at the cost of Rs2,733.725 million, Rehabilitation, Reconstruction of Samundri to Tandlianwala upto Jallah Chowk, length 16.00km at the cost of Rs673.112 million, Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of Khurrianwala – Jaranwala Road, length 23.00km, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs825.235 million, Rehabilitation of Faisalabad Circular Road/By-pass Ring length 97.80km at the cost of Rs6,414.776 million, Rehabilitation of Samundri Sahiwal Road, length 50.12km, District Faisalabad & Sahiwal at the cost of Rs2,339.893 million and Rehabilitation of Dual Carriageway Sahianwala Khurrianwala Road from Chak No 163/RB Balagan to Sadaqat Mill Chowk (length taken from 3.70 to 9.30km), length 5.60km, District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs563.874 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr M Sohail Anwar Ch, all Members of the P&D Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.