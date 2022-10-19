CM inaugurates Shahkam Chowk Flyover

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi inaugurated the Shahkam Chowk Flyover project on Tuesday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister said that the Shahkam Chowk flyover would save time and ensure ease for citizens. The cost of this flyover project is Rs3 billion, 91 crore and the three-lane, dual-way flyover is 606 meters long. Signal-free corridor facility will be available for one lakh, 20 thousand vehicles daily. The estimated cost of the project was Rs four billion, 23 crore and Rs31.40 crores have been saved in the project.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM said that since Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister, he is busy destabilising the Punjab govt. The results of the by-elections are in front of everyone. The results have shaken Shehbaz Sharif and the federal govt. The N-League and PDM do not understand what they have to do now and God willing they will not understand. The PMLN itself is a qabza group and has engaged such people to further this agenda. The CM regretted that the N-League is also doing politics on wheat. Shehbaz Sharif's enmity with the people of Punjab has come to the fore; he said and pointed out that the federal govt gave wheat to all the provinces except Punjab. It gave wheat to Sindh but disallowed Punjab to import wheat; he regretted and added that the federal govt is neither giving wheat to Punjab nor allowing us to import it.

He said that the federal govt has to pay the dues of Rs170 billion to the Punjab govt and it has also stopped it. The PMLN is openly hostile to Punjab and in these circumstances, how do they ask for votes from the people of Punjab? We are going to the Supreme Court against the behavior of the federal govt, he announced. Shehbaz Sharif also disbanded the Al-Mubarak Centre project like other welfare-oriented schemes, he cited. A five-star hotel and a rooftop food court, as big as a football ground, will be built in Al-Mubarak Centre. Traffic problems will also be avoided by connecting Al-Mubarak Centre with Gaddafi Stadium through a tunnel. Parking facilities for 7,000 vehicles will be available at Al-Mubarak Centre, he remarked. He said that a patrolling post and Rescue 1122 Centre will also be built to ensure law and order in the housing societies adjacent to Shahkam Chowk.

According to the vision of Imran Khan, work has also been started on the RUDA and CBD projects. Similarly, the Lahore master plan has been approved to deal with rising population and traffic problems. Green and brown areas have been reserved for construction in Lahore, he said. The govt will also arrange an underground travel facility within the city of Lahore; he disclosed and maintained that this project will be a great gift for the citizens of Lahore. The CM mentioned that the work on the underground project started in his previous term but Shehbaz Sharif stopped it too.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal also addressed the ceremony and said that Shehbaz Sharif has turned Lahore into a concrete city and destroyed its beauty. When Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi became the chief minister in 2002, he made a plan to run an underground train, but Shehbaz Sharif stopped it.

The Burn Centre project at Jinnah Hospital Lahore was also started by Parvaiz Elahi but the N-League govt stopped it too. Pervaiz Elahi has a long list of projects including Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, Mayo Hospital's surgical tower and rescue 1122 etc. He gave numerous welfare projects to the people of Punjab and these are still remembered by them. He said that the Sharifs have played havoc with justice and all of them are corrupt to the core. Imran Khan is the voice of the nation and his narrative is the narrative of the nation, he added.