UK PM Truss battles to stay in power after tax reforms trashed

LONDON: Britain´s Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to salvage her position as prime minister, after market turmoil at her tax-slashing plans forced a series of humiliating U-turns that have put her job in jeopardy.

The beleaguered leader -- only six weeks into her tenure -- met senior ministers for their weekly cabinet, the day after new chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced almost all her debt-fuelled tax cuts would be reversed.

Truss reiterated her government “had gone too far and too fast” in its mini-budget unveiled last month, her office said, as she bids to stabilise weeks of economic and political tumult sparked by the package.

Hunt, who replaced her sacked ally Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, urged ministers “to look at finding ways to save taxpayers´ money,” ahead of detailing the government´s revised medium-term fiscal plans on Halloween.

“The cabinet are fully supportive of the prime minister and it was an effective and in-depth discussion,” Truss´s spokesman told reporters, denying there were any calls for the embattled premier to resign. But even Conservative MPs are publicly joining opposition lawmakers in declaring her position untenable, with the 47-year-old´s credibility seemingly in tatters. Less than two months after electing her Tory leader, a new YouGov poll of the party´s membership found a stunning reversal in her fortunes, with a majority now saying she should go.

The pollster also found she was the most unpopular leader it has ever tracked, scoring a net favourability of -70. “Unprecedented unpopularity,” tweeted YouGov´s Patrick English. The government´s September 23 mini-budget sent bond yields spiking and the pound collapsing to a record dollar-low on fears of rocketing UK debt.

Truss had already staged two embarrassing U-turns, scrapping tax cuts for the richest earners and on company profits, before then firing close friend Kwarteng. On Monday, his replacement Hunt announced that not only would the remaining tax curbs be reversed, but a previously two-year cap on consumer energy bills would now be limited to six months.