Two killed in knife assault in Germany

BERLIN: Two people were killed on Tuesday in a stabbing assault in western Germany, police said, adding that the perpetrator was in custody. The motive was unclear, said police of the incident in the city of Ludwigshafen. Officers had fired shots at the suspect before arresting him, a police spokeswoman said.
First accounts indicated that “an individual had attacked another with a knife”, said police in a statement. The crime scene has been cordoned off and there is no danger for the public, they added.
WARSAW: Poland is set to sign a framework agreement for the purchase of 288 K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden sought on Tuesday to make the battle over abortion a centerpiece of the midterm...
BERLIN: Germany´s cybersecurity chief was sacked on Tuesday after a TV satire show accused him of having ties to...
LONDON: Britain´s Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to salvage her position as prime minister, after market turmoil at her...
TEHRAN: Dozens of students protested at a university in Iran´s capital on Tuesday as a government official visited,...
SEOUL: South Korea on Wednesday criticised North Korea for unleashing a fresh artillery barrage into waters off its...
Comments