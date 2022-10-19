 
Wednesday October 19, 2022
Two killed in knife assault in Germany

By AFP
October 19, 2022

BERLIN: Two people were killed on Tuesday in a stabbing assault in western Germany, police said, adding that the perpetrator was in custody. The motive was unclear, said police of the incident in the city of Ludwigshafen. Officers had fired shots at the suspect before arresting him, a police spokeswoman said.

First accounts indicated that “an individual had attacked another with a knife”, said police in a statement. The crime scene has been cordoned off and there is no danger for the public, they added.

