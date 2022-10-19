Turkish hot air balloon crash kills two Spaniards

ISTANBUL: Two Spaniards were killed and three others injured on Tuesday when their hot air balloon crashed in high winds in the tourist magnet of Cappadocia in Turkey, local authorities said.

“The hot air balloon came down abruptly at 8:50 am (0550 GMT) after it unexpectedly became very windy,” said the governor´s office in Nevsehir, the central province where the spectacular high plateau of Cappadocia is located. The balloon, which took off from a monastery near the town of Avanos, was carrying 28 tourists and two crew members.