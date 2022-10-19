Sensational Abrar bowls Sindh to stunning victory

LAHORE: Abrar Ahmed bowled Sindh to a sensational 10-wicket victory over defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the fourth and last day of their fourth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Abrar, the bespectacled 24-year-old Karachi-born spinner, followed up his first innings figures of 130-4 with 29-5 as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were spun out for a paltry 108 in 46.2 overs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Sindh achieved the three-run victory target in the first over to notch up their first victory of the season.

Earlier, Sindh, replying to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings score of 384, were dismissed after adding one run to their overnight score of 489 for nine to earn a 106-run first innings lead.

But as the match appeared heading for a draw, Abrar bamboozled the middle-order that slipped from 38 for one to 108 all-out. Abrar accounted for Sahibzada Farhan (12), Kamran Ghulam (0), Nabi Gul (4), Arshadullah (6) and Imran Khan Snr (4).

This was Abrar’s second match of the season. In his opening match against Southern Punjab, Abrar had recorded match figures of 11 for 194. Abrar now has 20 wickets in two matches. Overall, Abrar has claimed 53 wickets in nine first-class matches.

Abrar was well supported by Mohammad Umar, who claimed three wickets for 17 runs to finish the match with seven for 104.

At the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Central Punjab’s Ahmad Safi Abdullah returned figures of 132-6 but his side’s match against Northern ended in a high-scoring draw.

Northern, replying to Central Punjab’s 509 for nine declared and resuming at 425 for four, were 651 for nine when the match ended.

Northern’s Sarmad Bhatti, who had started the day at 102, was dismissed after scoring 140 (345 balls, 15x4), while Mubasir Khan, who was 70 overnight, scored 79 (127 balls, 10x4, 1x6). On Tuesday, Aamir Jamal scored 80 not out (146 balls, 11x4, 1x6) and Nauman Ali contributed 69 (102 balls, 11x4).

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, the match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab also ended in a draw.

After securing a 16-run first innings lead and resuming the day at 36 for one, Balochistan were 295 for six when the match ended. Haris Sohail was 133 not out, his 14th first-class century. He added 106 runs for the fifth wicket with Husain Talat (31).

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (fourth round, day four):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 384, 115.2 overs (Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 148, Kamran Ghulam 93, Sahibzada Farhan 53, Rehan Afridi 47; Mohammad Umar 4-87, Abrar Ahmed 4-130, Mir Hamza 2-51) and 108 all-out (Ashfaq Ahmed 37, Rehan Afridi 28; Abrar Ahmed 5-29, Mohammad Umar 3-17).

Sindh (overnight 489-9) 490 all-out, 138 overs (Khurram Manzoor 116, Saud Shakeel 105, Omair Bin Yousuf 105, Mohammad Hasan 47 not out, Saim Ayub 42, Asif Mahmood 31; Ihsanullah 3-109, Sajid Khan 3-127) and 4-0.

Match points: Sindh 21, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4

Central Punjab 509-9d, 140 overs (Azhar Ali 219, Tayyab Tahir 114, Ali Shan 55, Abdullah Shafique 32, Mohammad Saad 27; Mehran Mumtaz 3-111, Nauman Ali 3-173, Mubasir Khan 2-76).

Northern (overnight 425-4) 651-9d, 197.1 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 140, Aamir Jamal 80 not out, Mubasir Khan 79, Faizan Riaz 74, Nauman Ali 69, Umar Amin 68, Mohammad Huraira 62; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 6-132).

Match points: Central Punjab 10, Northern 9

Balochistan 346, 127 overs (Asad Shafiq 106, Ali Waqas 45, Haris Sohail 37, Haseebullah 33, Imran Butt 30, Khurram Shahzad 26 not out; Sameen Gul 5-84, Muhammad Imran Randhawa 3-75) and 295-6 (Haris Sohail 133 not out, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 65, Husain Talat 31, Imran Butt 24, Mohammad Imran Randhawa 2-43, Sameen Gul 2-46).

Southern Punjab 330, 96.5 overs (Usman Salahuddin 88, Sharoon Siraj 73, Mohammad Imran Randhawa 53, Salman Ali Agha 44; Najeebullah Achakzai 5-90, Kashif Bhatti 2-78, Khurram Shehzad 2-83)

Match points: Balochistan 10, Southern Punjab 9.