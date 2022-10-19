Uzair, Amaad in Jansher Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Uzair Shoukat and Amaad Fareed moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the Jansher Khan Open in Canberra on Tuesday.

Wildcard entrant Uzair overpowered Simon Herbert from England 11-9, 5-11, 11-4, 9-11, 12-10 in 45 minutes in the first round. Unseeded Amaad won against Sandeep Ramachandran from India 11-9, 16-14, 11-8 in 59 minutes in the first round.

However, Zahir Shah was thrashed by Daniel Poleshchuk from Israel 3-11, 2-11, 3-11 in 14 minutes in the first round.

Uzair is to face Martin Svec from Czech Republic and Amaad will be up against David Baillargeon from Canada in the second round.