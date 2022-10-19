Yousuf completes 151 half marathons in two years

KARACHI: Pakistan's marathon expert Mohammad Yousuf has hit a massive target as he has completed 151 half marathons within two years.

The athlete told this correspondent that he completed 151 half marathon within two years and thus became the first man of Pakistan to do so. He completed 31 consecutive half-marathons in 31 days of December 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yousuf was a heart patient. In order to defeat this ailment he started running which enabled him to overcome his cardiac issues and he became a top runner also. "I am also going to Turkey to feature in Istanbul Marathon to be held on November 6. I feel so proud on this remarkable achievement," Yousuf said.