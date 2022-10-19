Waseem leaves for London on Friday to prepare for world title bout

KARACHI: Pakistan's premier professional boxer and three-time WBC world sliver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem will fly out of Islamabad for London on Friday to resume his training for a future world title bout whose exact details will be known in a few days.

Waseem's actual training destination is Glasgow where he will undergo training under his trainer Danny Vaughan. However, the boxer will land in London first and will spend a few days there before moving to Glasgow.

“In Glasgow I will meet my coach Danny Vaughan and we will plan details,” Waseem told 'The News' from Islamabad on Tuesday.

A few days ago, there was a report on Waseem's official whatsapp page that he was expecting to face WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico in the world title fight in December this year. However, Waseem on Tuesday told this correspondent that the exact details of his future fight would be known when he reached Glasgow.

“Yes, everything will be known exactly with whom I will play and when I will play,” Waseem said.

Asked whether he would play his next fight in Mexico, Waseem said he cannot say anything about that. “Even this fight may be held in Pakistan. Nothing is yet final and hopefully the situation will become clear soon,” said the Quetta-born fighter.

The current year was not good for Waseem as he lost his IBF world title fight against Sunny Edwards of England on points despite having an upper hand over his opponent in Dubai.

This was the second loss for Waseem. He had earlier lost the world title showdown against Moruti Mthalane of South Africa in Kuala Lumpur four years ago. Waseem had lost that fight in a controversial way as it was the Pakistani fighter who had prevailed over his opponent in the entire fight.

A few months ago, Waseem faced a big issue when his company MTK Global closed operations but the Pakistani fighter is being backed by his promotions 'Probellum'.

And it is the same company under which he is going to prepare for his future fight.

“Yes, I am working with Probellum,” said Waseem, who has on his radar some more training destinations besides Glasgow. “It’s my plan to undergo training for some time in Glasgow and then will move to the US where I want to train in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. And Philippines is also one of my training destinations. Hopefully the things will go well,” said Waseem who the other day got the US visa.

After winning back-to-back WBC flyweight world silver titles in 2016, Waseem in November 2021 defeated Colombian fighter Rober Barrera by a unanimous decision to annex the vacant silver flyweight title in Dubai for the third time in his career.

Having played 14 bouts, with 12 wins, Waseem has worked a little bit on his fitness in Pakistan and feels that it will help him when he resumes training in Glasgow.

“I have kept running during the last few weeks in Islamabad and am in good shape. It will not take me much time to achieve top fitness when I properly start training,” Waseem said.