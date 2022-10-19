Irfan guides Central Punjab to win over Northern

KARACHI: Irfan Khan’s unbeaten century and superb 99 from Rizwan Hussain guided Central Punjab to a three-wicket win over Northern in their fourth round fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship on Tuesday.

This was Central Punjab’s third win in the tournament and they are at the summit of the points table.

Chasing 366, Central Punjab resumed their second innings with the overnight score of 137-4 and raced to the target in the 87th over after losing seven wickets.

Irfan, who was batting on 22 on Monday, went on to hit 146. Rizwan, who was batting on 77, was unlucky not to complete his century, falling on 99. The duo added 110 runs for the fifth wicket.

Irfan then shared 156 runs for the seventh wicket with Bilawal Bhatti, who scored 62 with nine fours and a six.

Munir Riaz and Shadab Majeed got two wickets each.

The second match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh ended in a draw here at the KCCA Stadium.

Resuming their second innings with the overnight score of 230-4 in 64 overs, KP declared it at 256-8 to set a target of 358 for Sindh who reached 204-4 when the final day ended.

Ammad Alam scored 68 while Mohammad Taha made 64.

On Monday Balochistan had defeated Southern Punjab by nine wickets here at the UBL Sports Complex. The fifth round matches will begin from Friday.