Pak players train at Gabba

LAHORE: Pakistan team Tuesday engaged in a training session at Gabba ahead of the second warm-up game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Pakistan will kick off their World Cup with a blockbuster clash against arch-rival India on October 23.
According to an official of the PCB, the team had a productive day as the players went through rigorous batting, bowling and fielding drills during the session which was attended by all the members of the squad.
The coaching staff including head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and the team’s batting mentor Matthew Hayden trained the players in the nets as well.
