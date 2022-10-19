Gulfam stuns the world again

ISLAMABAD: Gulfam Joseph (Army) yet again made the country proud by scoring the joint highest points 295/300 among world’s best field of 70 shooters in the mixed doubles of 10m air pistol in the World Championship in Cairo.

Though Korean shooter Park Daehun also managed the same score, Gulfam became the only shooter to twice hit the 99 mark.

The talented Army shooter stunned his opponents by raising one of the best scores ever in 30-round competition.

However, his partner in mixed doubles, Kishmala Talat, a college-going student, managed 283/300 as the Pakistan pair ultimately finished 8th in the World Championship. Gulfam managed 99-97-99 in three rounds of 10 shots each to get the combined best score in the World Championship. Kishmala picked up 93, 94 and 96 to accumulate 283, which is also considered good for a totally raw young lady.

Austria’s Sylvia Stenier (294) was the closest to the top two.

Gulfam, who the other day became the first Pakistan athlete (shooter) to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, eyes hard training en route to the mega event. He says he has enough time at his disposal to make the opportunity count.

In his first interview since he qualified for the Olympics, Gulfam told The News that it was not his position but his earning the third spot (according to laid down rules) that earned him a ticket to Paris.

“I finished sixth in the finals but ultimately I was considered as third finisher as there were four spots on offer for the Olympics. Since every country has a limited quota of one shooter each, China and Ukraine had more than one top finisher.

China got three top finishers but only one was considered and given the Olympic quota as there was one spot for every country in every category of the World Championship. I succeeded in earning a place in the Olympics courtesy of my third position finish (according to Olympic rules). I left Indian and a host of other European shooters behind for a place in the Olympics,” he said.

Gulfam plans a tough and hard training en route to the Paris Olympics. “I want to win an Olympic medal for my country. Now that I have qualified for the Olympics, my effort would be to train hard, compete in maximum events and win a medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics,” he said.

When an official from the National Rifle Association of Pakistan was approached, he said Gulfam needed the latest pistol to start his preparation for the Olympics. “I am not saying here that he does not have a good pistol but there are a few latest brands which are far better than the one which he uses. Gulfam and Kishmala both require the latest pistols - the brand which other top shooters use these days. I think Pakistan have got good chances of making it to the mixed doubles in the Olympics. It is only a matter of training hard and getting the required international exposure,” the official said.