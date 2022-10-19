Gas shortages

Gas is one of the basic commodities that people need for their survival. In Karachi, there are many neighbourhoods where gas supply is zero. The residents of these areas have been facing the problem of gas unavailability for years now. Since people cannot carry out their daily chores, they have to rely on third parties for essential items. For example, many people are forced to buy food from hotels. Not only is such food unhygienic, it is also quite expensive. Not many people can afford to buy outside food on a daily basis.
The government needs to take notice of this problem. The people deserve to have access to basic facilities so that they can live their lives comfortably.
Seema Mohammad Latif
Karachi
In a city where there is no pricing mechanism, sellers sell their products at inflated prices. Today, the lower income...
I am visiting Sydney these days, and I have found that people do everything by the book. Penalties for traffic...
Power outages are a big problem for the residents of Karachi. Lights remain out for at least 10 hours a day. Students...
This refers to the letter, ‘Out of school’ by Sumaira Iqbal. It is true that children are often found outside the...
Ever since megaphones have landed in the hands of street vendors, noise pollution in residential areas has increased....
They say ignorance is bliss. People who follow the world’s events can easily tell that the next few months are going...
Comments