Gas shortages

Gas is one of the basic commodities that people need for their survival. In Karachi, there are many neighbourhoods where gas supply is zero. The residents of these areas have been facing the problem of gas unavailability for years now. Since people cannot carry out their daily chores, they have to rely on third parties for essential items. For example, many people are forced to buy food from hotels. Not only is such food unhygienic, it is also quite expensive. Not many people can afford to buy outside food on a daily basis.

The government needs to take notice of this problem. The people deserve to have access to basic facilities so that they can live their lives comfortably.

Seema Mohammad Latif

Karachi