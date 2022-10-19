I am visiting Sydney these days, and I have found that people do everything by the book. Penalties for traffic violations are quite a lot, and this is what makes people follow rules.
I wish we could have a similar system in Pakistan, allowing officials to take strict action against defaulters and violators.
Muhammad Shahbaz Sydney
Australia
