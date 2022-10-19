Lights out

Power outages are a big problem for the residents of Karachi. Lights remain out for at least 10 hours a day. Students and the elderly suffer a lot because of frequent power breakdowns. At night, power outages help thieves who rob people with impunity.

Loadshedding has a worse effect on the country’s economy. Since factories’ operations get affected by power outages, their production output also takes a dip. The government must take steps to resolve the energy crisis. We cannot continue to live like this.

Irfan Hussain

Karachi