Lights out

Power outages are a big problem for the residents of Karachi. Lights remain out for at least 10 hours a day. Students and the elderly suffer a lot because of frequent power breakdowns. At night, power outages help thieves who rob people with impunity.
Loadshedding has a worse effect on the country’s economy. Since factories’ operations get affected by power outages, their production output also takes a dip. The government must take steps to resolve the energy crisis. We cannot continue to live like this.
Irfan Hussain
Karachi
Gas is one of the basic commodities that people need for their survival. In Karachi, there are many neighbourhoods...
In a city where there is no pricing mechanism, sellers sell their products at inflated prices. Today, the lower income...
I am visiting Sydney these days, and I have found that people do everything by the book. Penalties for traffic...
This refers to the letter, ‘Out of school’ by Sumaira Iqbal. It is true that children are often found outside the...
Ever since megaphones have landed in the hands of street vendors, noise pollution in residential areas has increased....
They say ignorance is bliss. People who follow the world’s events can easily tell that the next few months are going...
Comments