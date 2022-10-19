This refers to the letter, ‘Out of school’ (Oct 15) by Sumaira Iqbal. It is true that children are often found outside the main gates of universities, shopping malls and markets, begging for money. But there are millions of children who are trapped in the vicious cycle of child labour. The recent floods have also deprived thousands of children of their right to education as their schools have been completely destroyed. Also, since their parents have lost all of their savings, these children will have to work to earn some money and support their families. But this helplessness should not be exploited. There are so many factory and business owners who employ children at meagre salaries. This must stop.
It is strange that the plight of these children remains neglected. The state should step in and improve the living standards of the people.
Gull Bhutto
Daharki
Gas is one of the basic commodities that people need for their survival. In Karachi, there are many neighbourhoods...
In a city where there is no pricing mechanism, sellers sell their products at inflated prices. Today, the lower income...
I am visiting Sydney these days, and I have found that people do everything by the book. Penalties for traffic...
Power outages are a big problem for the residents of Karachi. Lights remain out for at least 10 hours a day. Students...
Ever since megaphones have landed in the hands of street vendors, noise pollution in residential areas has increased....
They say ignorance is bliss. People who follow the world’s events can easily tell that the next few months are going...
Comments