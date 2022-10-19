This refers to the letter, ‘Out of school’ (Oct 15) by Sumaira Iqbal. It is true that children are often found outside the main gates of universities, shopping malls and markets, begging for money. But there are millions of children who are trapped in the vicious cycle of child labour. The recent floods have also deprived thousands of children of their right to education as their schools have been completely destroyed. Also, since their parents have lost all of their savings, these children will have to work to earn some money and support their families. But this helplessness should not be exploited. There are so many factory and business owners who employ children at meagre salaries. This must stop.

It is strange that the plight of these children remains neglected. The state should step in and improve the living standards of the people.

Gull Bhutto

Daharki