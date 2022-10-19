Bad days ahead

They say ignorance is bliss. People who follow the world’s events can easily tell that the next few months are going to bring more financial difficulties for the people of Pakistan. Gas outages and inflated electricity bills will be a norm. The effects of the Ukraine war, a faltering global economy, and the destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan will become clearer.

How will a majority of Pakistanis survive? The salaried class gets no respite; private-sector employers do not increase salaries on a yearly basis. It seems that the worst is yet to come.

Intizar Kamran

Karachi