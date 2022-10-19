After the horrific incident of terrorism that happened inside Karachi University earlier this year, the government tightened security arrangements inside the varsity for a few days. All students were made to go through security checks. However, over the last couple of months, it has been observed that all security measures have been put on hold.
No one is keeping checks on who is entering the university and when. The administration should tighten the university’s security to prevent a repeat of the April 2022 attack.
Saba Parveen
Karachi
Gas is one of the basic commodities that people need for their survival. In Karachi, there are many neighbourhoods...
In a city where there is no pricing mechanism, sellers sell their products at inflated prices. Today, the lower income...
I am visiting Sydney these days, and I have found that people do everything by the book. Penalties for traffic...
Power outages are a big problem for the residents of Karachi. Lights remain out for at least 10 hours a day. Students...
This refers to the letter, ‘Out of school’ by Sumaira Iqbal. It is true that children are often found outside the...
Ever since megaphones have landed in the hands of street vendors, noise pollution in residential areas has increased....
Comments