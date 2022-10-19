After the horrific incident of terrorism that happened inside Karachi University earlier this year, the government tightened security arrangements inside the varsity for a few days. All students were made to go through security checks. However, over the last couple of months, it has been observed that all security measures have been put on hold.

No one is keeping checks on who is entering the university and when. The administration should tighten the university’s security to prevent a repeat of the April 2022 attack.

Saba Parveen

Karachi