Flood survey

The recent floods and their associated news have been eclipsed by the ever-present political drama in the country. Apart from an announcement by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in the National Assembly that Pakistan would organize a donors’ conference soon, there appears to be an eerie silence about one of the most devastating disasters in the country. According to reports, Pakistan’s development partners are about to complete a 'Post-disaster Needs Assessment Survey' to determine the damage wreaked by the floods across the country. The post-flood situation in the country is alarming and calls for relentless attention and efforts to mitigate the miseries of the flood-affected people. The planning minister has informed the National Assembly that the expected date of survey completion is Oct 24 after which the government is planning to introduce a ‘proactive strategy’ to foster the rehabilitation process. Of course, stakeholders’ input would be of great significance in this regard but one would expect the government to take the lead rather than relying on its partners. For natural calamities and disasters, a proactive strategy should mean that the government and all its concerned departments and miniseries are able to take action much before the situation gets out of hand.

Given the magnitude of the devastation, concerted efforts to provide relief to the affected people should have already begun. The survey would certainly help assess the scale of damages in a better manner, but something that is on the ground and visible calls for immediate action. For example, there are still vast areas in various districts under several feet of water. Some districts in Balochistan and Sindh have experienced the worst floods in history and water is not receding at a considerable pace. There is a need to facilitate the draining out of water lest the land becomes waterlogged. Balochistan and Sindh have been particularly prone to the problem of waterlogging and salinity. As the flood waters saturate the land’s capacity to absorb more water, the land becomes perennially soaked and saline. This is a serious issue that is detrimental to future harvesting.

The government says it has distributed Rs70 billion under BISP to support the flood-affected communities. Even so, it has already been several weeks that millions are displaced and have no wherewithal to restart their lives. How long can a family survive with this meagre doleout? The families cannot even purchase some essentials with this pittance. The same applies to seed distribution which will not be of much use unless the land is dry and cultivable. So the government needs to have its priorities right. The government is planning to distribute nearly Rs10 billion worth of wheat seed to support farmers, but this requires careful distribution to avoid wastage and misappropriation at various stages. That is where the need for an effective local government system becomes even more pertinent. The initial estimates of $32 billion losses may not be accurate and would perhaps need revision after the survey partners such as ADB, UNDP, World Bank and other development partners are conducting. The planned conference following the survey will be of immense significance and the government must do its preparation well in advance.