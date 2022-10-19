Another suspect gets bail in Bentley smuggling case

A customs court has granted post-arrest bail to a suspect in a case pertaining to the smuggling of Bentley Mulsanne, said to be stolen from the United Kingdom and recovered from a house in Karachi’s DHA area.

Kamran Ansari, the director of a shipping company, was taken into custody on September 22 for his alleged involvement in the import of the high-end vehicle in collusion with key suspect Navaid Yamin by misusing diplomatic immunity through forged import documents.

Customs officials had last month recovered the vehicle from a Defence Housing Authority house. Two suspects — Ansari and Naveed Bilwani — are in judicial custody whereas six others — Yamin, Jamel Shafi, said to be the owner of the car, Muhammad Sohail, Syed Khurram Hussain Naqvi, Muhammad Ismail Chandio and Zeeshan Saleem Shaikh — are out on bail.

Special Judge Customs, Taxation and Anti-Smuggling Muhammad Saad Qureshi announced his verdict on the bail application filed by Ansari after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence sides.

Approving the suspect’s bail, the judge directed him to furnish a Rs200,000 surety to secure his release. Jail authorities were told to release him forthwith if his custody was not required in any other case.

Earlier, the investigating officer filed a second interim charge sheet before the court stating that Ansari’s firm was the original importer of the vehicle, but he in connivance with the alleged key suspect, Yamin, fraudulently prepared fake and forged documents, including bills of lading (B/Ls), to declare the embassy of Bulgaria as its importer instead to misuse diplomatic impunity.

During interrogation, he said the held suspect confessed that Yamin was in contact with him and his former employee Fahad Ahmed and that on Yamin’s directions, the forged bills of lading were issued in the name of the embassy, on the basis of which an exemption certificate was obtained from the ministry of foreign affairs.

The IO revealed that during scrutiny of the data collected from the shipping company’s office, as many as 84 entries of vehicles shipped and cleared in the name of different embassies surfaced.