Man killed two months after wife’s murder

A man was shot dead after being beaten with a hammer at his house in Shah Latif Town on Tuesday, following his wife’s murder a couple of months ago. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 50-year-old Pervaiz Ali Khan.

The Shah Latif police said two men were behind the killing and they managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. They said the victim hailed from Shahdatkot and his wife was killed a few months ago in Korangi, suspecting that they both had been killed over a personal enmity.

Separately, the woman, whose body was found in a car in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, was identified as Faiza. Police said an unidentified person had brought the victim to hospital and escaped after doctors termed the woman dead. The deceased lived with her maternal uncle in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.