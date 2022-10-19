Tessori calls for community policing to curb street crime

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said community policing can play an effective role to counter the menace of rising street crime in Karachi.

He stated this during a meeting that was chaired by him at the Governor House on Tuesday. Notable businessmen and the officials concerned attended the meeting, which took into consideration community policing, the issue of rising street crime, complaints against the police stations, and other policing affairs.

The governor assured the participants that the government had been taking the best possible steps to maintain law and order. He said that surveillance security cameras were being installed at various places, and six command and control rooms had been established in Karachi in this regard.

The local community used the network of surveillance cameras in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Azizabad, and Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police stations, adding that the network would gradually be expanded.