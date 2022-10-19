US consul general, Sindh minister renew MoU for Lincoln Corners

US Consul General Nicole Theriot and Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah signed the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the four Lincoln Corners (LCs) located in public libraries in Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, and Larkana.
The Lincoln Corner Karachi at the Liaquat Memorial Library is the largest in Sindh and features a unique one-of-a-kind space in Pakistan called “StartUp Lab” where aspiring entrepreneurs can turn ideas into a startup business using the latest technology and equipment – all for free.
Lincoln Corners are partnerships between the United States and Pakistani public libraries, universities, and community centers. They are event spaces and resource centers that connect young leaders with the United States. Online and in-person programs are free and open to the public, a tangible symbol of the strength and breadth of US-Pakistan relations.
“As we celebrate 75 years of US-Pakistan relations, our Lincoln Corners in Pakistan contribute to expanding our people-to-people ties, bringing Pakistanis and Americans together, and providing access to educational resources and information. Lincoln Corners highlight the shared values among Pakistanis and Americans, especially with regard to education and democracy,” noted Consul General Theriot at the ceremony.
A customs court has granted post-arrest bail to a suspect in a case pertaining to the smuggling of Bentley Mulsanne,...
A man was shot dead after being beaten with a hammer at his house in Shah Latif Town on Tuesday, following his...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said community policing can play an effective role to counter the menace of...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against alleged rigging in...
Police have arrested a man for beating two schoolchildren. Yasir Gujjar, an official of the Baloch Colony police...
The Sindh government has prepared a summary to increase the powers of the next elected Karachi mayor, who is expected...
Comments