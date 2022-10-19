Opposition parties call for chief election commissioner’s resignation

Opposition political parties have accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of facilitating the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in repeatedly postponing the local government polls.

After the latest announcement of delay, the Jamaat-e-Islami said they will hold protest demonstrations, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) also condemned the ECP’s decision.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja tender his resignation if he is unable to exercise his powers under Article 220 of the constitution.

Addressing a news conference, Rehman said that under Article 220, the ECP reserves the right to use the army, FC, police or any other institution to hold elections anywhere in the country. If the CEC continues to ask institutions instead of issuing orders to them, it simply means he is either unable to exercise his powers or unaware of his constitutional powers, so he needs to quit, he added.

He claimed that the CEC is the facilitator of the PPP government, which does not want to hold LG elections because it wants to plunder the budget worth billions of rupees as well as foreign aid.

He claimed that the PPP government has already swallowed development budget worth Rs5 trillion during its continuous reign in the province over the past 14 years. The JI city chief said the PPP government believes that the JI would clean sweep in the elections because the political atmosphere of the city is already in favour of the JI. He said the Sindh government does not want to devolve funds and powers to the LG set-up.

“The JI won’t retreat from its demand for due rights and LG elections. The case of Karachi and its people will be fought inside and outside the courts. The JI will not only hold protest demonstrations on Thursday [tomorrow] but also launch a proper resistance movement.”

‘Running away’

PML-F Sindh General Secretary and Grand Democratic Alliance Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim said the “Zardari League” wants to run away from the LG elections. Rahim said the Sindh government has destroyed every district of the province. In every small town, heaps of garbage can be seen, with no clean drinking, while the municipal bodies have completely failed to solve the people’s problems, he added. He said the PPP wants to run away from the second phase of the LG polls because of its defeat in all the districts of Sindh, including Karachi. Pro-democratic forces will not allow the undemocratic PPP to run away from the local body elections, he added.

He claimed that the ECP, in connivance with the Zardari League, has demonstrated its enmity with Karachi and its people by postponing the LG elections in seven districts of the city.

‘Pressure on ECP’

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, claimed that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the PPP are putting pressure on the ECP to postpone the local body elections.

Zaman said the provincial government is running away from the polls on the pretext of floods and police strength. However, he said, LG representatives are much needed in Karachi right now. The city has no basic facilities under the administrator system, and the residents have been facing various problems, he added.

He also pointed out the lack of potable water, transport and law & order, as well as the sewage issue, but the provincial government is striving hard to postpone the LG elections. The fact is that the Sindh police are available to stop the PTI’s long march in Islamabad, but when it comes to providing security during the elections, the police are unavailable, he remarked.

The PTI leader said that postponing the LG polls is a clear violation of the Supreme Court’s orders. He said that a contempt-of-court case should be filed against the ECP. He pointed out that had anyone else been humiliated as much as the CEC had been, they would have quit. He said the chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of the Sindh government, the ECP and those who do not comply with the court’s orders.

The PTI’s candidate for Karachi mayor, Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi, said the MQM-P had been crying for their positions and agreements. However, in the current situation, the city needs local representatives and an empowered system, he said.

He also said that if the Sindh government does not have the police strength, it can seek help from the Rangers. The city that runs the country’s economy is currently at the mercy of the PPP’s “henchmen”, while PPP leaders have “lost their honour”, he added.

Qureshi said the PTI will have double success in the election. The reason for the Sindh government running away from the local body elections is the success of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the recent by-polls, he added.