Sindh to expedite work on SEZs

KARACHI: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, special assistant to CM Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects, directed officials of Sindh Investment Department to expedite functioning of Sindh Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) on Tuesday to speed up development of SEZs in the province.

Qamar said that while presiding over a meeting of SEZA board, where Secretary Investment Department Sindh Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi and members of the SEZA Board were present.

He directed the officials to run the affairs of SEZA on fast track and ensure process of appointment of chief executive officer of SEZA be completed at the earliest.

“It is necessary for strengthening and enhancement of economic activities in the province to expand the establishment of SEZs in Sukkur, Larkana, BenazeerAbad, NausheroFeroz, Hyderabad, and other cities of province.”

Qamar added that work on SEZs in Dhabeji, Khairpur, and Karachi Marble City was in full swing.

During the meeting, it was also informed that a special economic zone could be developed by the private sector in public private partnership mode with at least an industrial plot of 50 or more than 50 acres of land.

The meeting was apprised that a private sector company M/s Armstrong was willing to develop a SEZ in Sakro district Thatta, and SEZA was facilitating them.

Qamar directed the officials to encourage more opportunities of development of SEZ's with the investment of the private sector, which will support the industry and business in the province.