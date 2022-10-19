Marble exports potential discussed

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urged the government to facilitate marble exporters on Tuesday, saying the country could earn billions of rupees from exports of marble products.

Addressing a think tank session held at PCJCCI secretariat, its president Moazzam Ghurki observed that Pakistan was 6th largest mineral extractor of marble and granite and had a place on world mining map.

“Pakistan has enormous potential to promote exports of marble products as it possesses huge marble and granite reserves of around 350 million tones and 64 varieties of marble and granite stones,” Ghurki said.

He added that China was interested in local marbles and establishing joint ventures with Pakistani marble exporters but had been demoralized due to some security reasons and deteriorating law and order situation.

PCJCCI chief suggested setting up of a marble city in the federal capital and establishment of more common facility and training centers in the country with the collaboration of China.

Senior vice president PCJCCI Fang Yulong said non-mechanised extraction was wasting around 70 percent of marble products. The government should allow duty-free machinery imports to help the sector produce value-added products and boost exports, he added.

Yulong stated that high electricity cost, use of obsolete mining techniques, lack of financing facility and processing units, law and order issues in major mining areas, inconsistent power supply, insufficient infrastructure from mines to ports, lack of value addition, improper transportation facilities, and supply chain problems were major hurdles holding back the industry from full growth potential. He also stressed on public-private sector partnerships for development of the sector.