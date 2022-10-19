Gold up Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs750 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs149,050 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs643 to Rs127,786.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,653 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased Rs25.72 to Rs1,363.16.