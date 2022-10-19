DGTO issues notice to FPCCI over violation

LAHORE: The Director General Trade Organisation (DGTO) issued notice to the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday for not constituting election commission and timely announcement of schedule for holding annual election of mother trade body of all chambers of commerce and trade associations in the country.

The notice stated that it was mandatory for FPCCI under Trade Organisation Act 2013 to announce election schedule in the first half of October every year and constitute election commission for holding annual election of the federation.

“It has been observed from the record of the office that FPCCI has not submitted the above stated copies, which suggest that FPCCI has violated the provision of law contained in section 11 of Trade Organisation Act 2013 and rule 14 and 16 of Trade Organisation Rules 2013,” the notice read.

DGTO directed the FPCCI to submit a justification within 3 days of issuance of the notice as to why action against the federation not be taken under the law.

It is important to mention here that the federal government has increased tenure of the FPCCI office holders from one to two years. The Senate of Pakistan and National Assembly unanimously passed the amendment in Section 11, Act of 2013, which deals with tenure of the office holding of the FPCCI.

Through the amendment, the office tenure has increased to two years from existing one year.

The official of the FPCCI secretariat said after passing of the amendments by the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, the notice was not more than a just procedure from the DGTO.

He said the FPCCI would respond the DGTO notice in accordance of the given time along with the amended law of the Trade Act 2013. The notice would not impact on the working of the existing body and office bearers, he stated.