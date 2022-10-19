KCCI urges motorcycle component manufacturers to increase localisation

KARACHI: Setting up local industries for manufacturing spare parts could help importers meet their demand and curb issues such as exorbitant custom duties, delays in clearance of consignments, and high cost of imported goods pushed by falling value of the domestic currency, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Mohammad Tariq Yousuf said on Tuesday.

Yousuf said that in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (MSPIDA), led by its chairman Nasir Maqbool.

“You have to go for import-substitution otherwise, all the issues being faced today will remain as they are in future so you must look into the possibility of becoming independent by setting up small manufacturing units,” KCCI chief said.

Yousuf advised the importers of motorcycle spare parts to go for setting up their own cottage industries for manufacturing various spare parts, which were currently being imported. “It’s no more feasible to import these parts because of uncertain situation triggered by unstoppable currency fluctuation.”

Meanwhile, during the meeting, KCCI senior vice president Touseef Ahmed highlighted issues of rising street crimes, saying the chamber was constantly pushing the law enforcing agencies to take stringent steps to ensure fearless business activities in the city.

“Any MSPIDA member who faces problems in dealing with any law-and-order issues can easily get in touch with KCCI’s police chamber liaison committee and law and order subcommittee, which is working round-the-clock to help out the perturbed shopkeepers, businessmen as well as the industrialists”, Ahmed said.

He assured full support to the importers in clearance of goods. KCCI would get in touch with the Customs authorities and the State Bank of Pakistan to help the importers get their items cleared at the earliest and save them from suffering of losses on account of demurrage and detention charges, he said.

Ahmed stressed that the government must look into the possibility of bringing down customs duty of spare parts and rationalise valuation rulings, saying they were not supporting the economy but paving way for smuggling and causing losses to the national exchequer.

Speaking on the occasion, former chairman of Pakistan Automobile Spare Part Importer and Dealer Association Faisal Khalil agreed with the viewpoint of import-substitution, saying, “Although many importers of spare parts have established small manufacturing units

so that they could locally

manufacture various imported items, but the raw material required for manufacturing these spare parts has also been blocked under Customs Tariff Section 84 and 85 which needs attention.”

He added that exorbitant customs duty of 35 percent along with 11 percent additional duty, high GST and other levies were having an overall impact of around 90 percent on the cost of imported spare parts of motorcycles, making it an important mode of travelling costlier and beyond the reach of poor segment of society.

KCCI vice president Muhammad Haris Agar, chairman of the chamber’s special committee for small traders Majeed Memon, KCCI former chief Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra, its managing committee members and MSPIDA members also attended the meeting.