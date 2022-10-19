Energy imports drop 16.19pc on lower sales

KARACHI: Pakistan’s energy imports posted significant decline of 16.19 percent in September compared to August on the back of lower sales in the domestic market and falling prices in the international market.

Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited said, “The import of low quantity of petroleum products and their decreased prices in the global market helped the country cut the import bill of energy products.”

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, import of petroleum group was down by 16.19 percent in September against August of this fiscal, and was up by 3.85 percent against the same month last fiscal.

However, during the first three months (July-September) of the current financial year, the import of petroleum group was up 6 percent to $4.9 billion against $4.5 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

On month-on-month basis, the import of petroleum products was down 21.54 percent, while import of RLNG also showed decrease of 14.69 percent in September against August of this fiscal. PBS provisional data showed that imports of petroleum products in September 2022 were $730.113 million, crude $450,503 million, and liquefied natural gas $340.324 million.

During Q1 of this fiscal, the import of petroleum products was up 9.79 percent, while import of crude oil was up almost 8 percent, whereas import of RLNG decreased by 5.35 percent.

In Q1, Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $2.388 billion; crude $1.355 billion; and liquefied natural gas worth $969.778 million.

The decrease in the import bill was due to the low consumption of petroleum products in the country. Oil consumption plunged 22 percent to 1.52 million tonnes in September this fiscal compared to 1.96 million tonnes in the same month last year owing to ebbing demand and rising prices of fuels.

Amid lower industrial activity, sale of petrol, diesel and furnace oil (FO) decreased 22 percent, 26 percent and 24 percent respectively. This negative growth was mainly a consequence of depletion in petrol consumption amid higher prices, heavy rains and floods that resulted in reduced mobility in the preceding month, lower FO-based power generation, and deteriorated automobile sales.

Analysts believed that the low consumption of petroleum products in the country was due to high prices of fuel as well as the flood, which stressed the consumption of petroleum products in the agriculture sector.