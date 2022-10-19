Rupee declines for fifth session in a row

KARACHI: The rupee continued a downward trend for fifth straight day on Tuesday on importers’ persistent demand for dollars.

The local unit fell 0.37 percent to 219.71 against the dollar in the interbank market. It had closed at 218.89 on Monday.

In the open market, the domestic currency ended at 226.20 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 225.70, falling by 50 paisas versus the greenback.

"The rupee has been under pressure ever since banks have started retiring smaller LCs [letter of credits].

We estimate that there was a backlog of about $1.2 billion that will be settled over the next four weeks,” said Komal Mansoor, head of research at Tresmark.

“In addition to this, there is a strong demand in the open market for physical dollars. However, we expect the rupee to start strengthening again, especially about Pakistan is removed from the FATF grey list,” Mansoor added.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting will take place on October 20-21 in Paris.

Pakistan is hopeful that it will be removed from the global dirty money watchdog’s grey list after languishing in the infamous category for almost 52 months.

From August 29 to September 2, a joint delegation of 15 representatives from the FATF and Asia Pacific Group, the organisation's regional affiliate based in Sydney, visited Pakistan to assess how well the nation had adhered to the FATF's 34-point action plan.

After four years of persistent and arduous work, the country has not only achieved a high level of technical compliance with FATF standards but also ensured high levels of effectiveness by putting into practice two comprehensive FATF action plans.

According to the foreign office, the focus of the FATF’s members visit was to validate on ground Pakistan’s high-level commitment and sustainability of reforms in anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism regime.

Rupee witnessed an appreciation after appointment of Ishaq Dar's as the Finance Minister, but dwindling foreign exchange reserves and importers demand brought back pressure on the local currency. Dar views the true value of the rupee was at a level under 200 to the dollar.

A strong dollar globally, also keeping rupee under pressure.

The US dollar index – which measures the greenback against six major peers, including the yen, euro, and sterling – sagged near a 1-1/2-week low as a dramatic U-turn over the UK’s controversial tax-slashing mini-budget buoyed European currencies.