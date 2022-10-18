By-elections on 11 seats peaceful: Fafen

ISLAMABAD: With only 35 percent of the registered voters turning up on the day of election, the by-elections 2022 in eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly constituencies remained peaceful with scattered instances of irregularities primarily concerning unchecked campaigning inside and around polling stations, observed Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen).

Overall, the voter turnout remained low compared to the General Elections (GE) 2018, it said. According to the Fafen report, the male turnout declined from 57.3 percent in GE-2018 to 39.5 percent in BE-2022, while the female turnout dropped from 45.0 percent to 29.7 percent and in absolute numbers, 470,890 less voters turned up to vote as compared to 1,962,800 voters in GE-2018.

The highest voter turnout (53.3 percent) was recorded in PP-209 Khanewal-VII and the lowest (14.8 percent) in NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I, while the lowest female turnout remained at 10.4 percent, recorded in NA-31 Peshawar-V, raising the need for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to look into the reasons in a spirit of section 9 of the Elections Act, 2017.

As many as four constituencies had less than 20 percent female turnout compared to one with a male turnout below 20 percent. The voters’ turnout remained especially abysmal in two Karachi constituencies (NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I and NA-237 Malir-II), where cumulatively 17.6 percent of the registered voters exercised their right to vote compared to 27.4 percent turnout in three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) constituencies and 44.8 percent in six Punjab constituencies.

According to the provisional consolidated statement of results of the count (Form-47), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates won six National Assembly, and two Punjab Assembly (PA) constituencies, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) won two National Assembly constituencies, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) one Punjab Assembly constituency.

Women as candidates have remained a cause of concern observed by the Fafen in the recent elections as only three of the total 118 contesting candidates of these by-elections were women, reinforcing the need for political parties to reach out to these and other marginalised segments of the population for their political education and emancipation.

Scattered irregularities were observed during the BE-2022, including the presence of unauthorised persons inside polling stations, potentially compromising the efficacy of the electoral process, unchecked campaigning and canvassing inside and outside polling stations – an irregularity that has persisted during the recent by-elections and oversized polling stations that could have potentially led to overcrowding and disorderly polling.

The polling agents belonging to the PTI and PMLN refused to sign the statement of the count (Form-45) at one polling station in NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II. Following the preparation of the counting forms, the presiding officers are obligated to post a copy outside the polling station premises for public inspection.

They pasted copies of Forms 45 and 46 (Ballot Paper Account) outside 91 percent and 86 percent of the observed polling stations, respectively. With a 17 percent increase in the registered voters since GE-2018, the voters’ turnout in the by-elections held in 11 constituencies, including eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly, dropped from 52 percent in GE-2018 to 35 percent.

Disaggregated by gender, the number of male registered voters recorded 14 percent and female voters 21 percent increase over the last four years in the 11 constituencies. Yet, the male voter turnout declined from 57.3 percent to 39.5 percent, and the female voter turnout from 45.0 percent to 29.7 percent.

According to the Fafen report, the political parties’ vote banks saw a varying pattern of change in the recent by-elections, with each party gaining in some constituencies while losing in others.

The PTI’s vote bank swelled in six constituencies but shrank in five, registering an overall four percent increase. With candidates in eight Punjab and Sindh constituencies, the TLP lost its vote bank in seven constituencies and gained in one as the party had secured a three percent vote bank during the BE-2022 compared to a 23 percent during the GE-2018.

The PPP Parliamentarians gained in two constituencies, while lost in two, similarly, the PMLN gained vote bank in three constituencies and lost in two.

The PPP considerably gained a vote bank in NA-157 Multan-IV, where it might have benefitted from the vote bank of other parties of the ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), mainly the PMLN which had secured 62,307 votes in the GE-2018. However, this pattern of coalition’s support is not evident, particularly in the KP constituencies.

The PDM coalition partners appeared to have mobilised only their individual party votes in NA-22 Mardan-III and NA-24 Charsadda-II. The polling process largely remained orderly and compliant with the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Rules, 2017, and the ECP’s instructions to the polling staff.

However, the Fafen observers reported scattered instances of irregularities from across the constituencies. According to the observers, the polling staff was present at 92 percent of the observed polling stations, the contesting candidates at 12 percent, and polling agents or election agents at 94 percent before the start of the polling process, while the polling staff at two percent of the polling stations in five constituencies took breaks during the polling process.

The observers reported that the assistant presiding officers (APOs) at four percent of the observed polling stations in six constituencies were not signing the back of ballot papers, a key requirement for the inclusion of any ballot paper in the counting.

The polling staff at two percent of the observed polling stations in five constituencies did not allow the voters with disabilities to seek assistance from a person of their choice for casting their vote, they reported.

The observers reported an incident of polling staff marking ballot papers on behalf of the voters at one polling station in PP-139 Sheikhupura-V. The polling staff was observed to be influencing voters by signaling toward a specific candidate or party at one polling station in PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V, while the polling agents were trying to influence in a similar manner at seven polling stations.

Similarly, the polling staff reportedly inquired the voters about their voting choices at three of the observed polling stations.

The unauthorised persons were seen inside seven polling stations. These persons were seen influencing voters at four polling stations and polling staff at two polling stations. Nearly 39 percent of the polling stations were reported to have ramps installed to facilitate the wheel-chair-bound voters

The Fafen observed the election day with 96 trained, non-partisan and accredited observers covering 364 (12 percent of the total 2,937) polling stations comprising 1,216 polling booths (12 percent of the total 10,233 booths).

Each observer observed up to four polling stations during the day, including the opening processes at 94 and the counting processes at 80 polling stations. The polling officials conducted the counting twice at 77 percent of the observed polling stations – at 71 percent on their motion and six percent on the request of the polling agents present during the counting.