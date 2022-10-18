Diseases outbreak prevention: PM wants flood-hit areas cleared of water urgently

PM Shehbaz Sharif. Twitter

KHUZDAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed urgent steps for discharge of water from the flood-hit areas to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The prime minister issued the instructions during his visit to the flood-hit areas of Sohbatpur as he arrived in the district on a day-long visit to review arrangements of relief and rehabilitation.

Shehbaz proposed taking on board water engineers and hydrologists to recommend suggestions in line with the post-flood studies. He feared that epidemics and communicable diseases could become a big challenge if the water took months to recede.

He directed availability of drinking water to the flood-affected people. For the next crop season, the prime minister said, arrangements for distribution of seeds to locals were in progress.

He mentioned that Rs5 billion had been disbursed among the flood victims of Balochistan under the Benazir Income Support Programme, as each household was given Rs25,000 to meet their needs.

The prime minister said to facilitate the flood-struck population, the government had exempt charging of 300 units in electricity bills during August and September. He also interacted with patients at medical camp set up for flood victims and inquired of the staff about the availability of medicine including the anti-malaria vaccine. Shehbaz Sharif mingled with the students at a makeshift school and assured them that the government would construct a model school for them in two months equipped with modern facilities.

Balochistan chief secretary briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities carried out in the flood-hit areas of the province. He said heavy machinery was at work in five districts of Balochistan to rebuild infrastructure and clear pathways damaged by floods. He informed that that regular sprays were being carried out to contain any possibility of epidemics in the flood-affected areas. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

Meanwhile, the prime minister Monday visited the residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Nawab Akhtar Jan Mengal in Wadh area of Khuzdar district, where he offered condolences on the death of his uncle Sardarzada Mehrullah Mengal.

The prime minister offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the patience of the bereaved family. Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch, senior government officials, and tribal elders were present.