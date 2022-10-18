Sindh ECP refutes Imran Khan’s allegations

KARACHI: Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwer Chohan, in response to Imran Khan’s statement, on Monday said the PTI chairman levelled ‘baseless’ allegations against him.

“I strongly deny and condemn this statement made by Imran Khan. I do not expect such a statement from the head of a major political party regarding the provincial head of a constitutional body,” he said.

He said there was no truth in the allegations of rigging in the Malir by-election, adding that the results of Malir by-poll showed a difference of ten thousand votes between Imran Khan and the successful candidate.

The election commissioner said that Imran Khan would not demand re-polling on the Korangi seat as the constituency, from where he won was not rigged and from where he lost was rigged. The Election Commission conducted by-elections in both Malir and Korangi constituencies with honesty, he added.