Joint statement reflects coalition’s ‘criminal’ mentality: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the ruling coalition’s joint statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday said it was a reflection of political thinking and criminal mentality of the ‘imported group’.

In a statement, PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain claimed the rulers had committed an open contempt of the people’s mandate. “Yesterday’s by-elections are a referendum for new elections; the people’s referendum should be respected,” he said.

“People’s will and intention have a fundamental place in a democracy. The concept of insulting their mandate is found with criminals, while the political forces which believe in democracy consider it a big sin. The foundations of a stable democracy cannot be built on the culture of insulting the people’s mandate,” Fawad said.