Fazl discusses electoral outcome with Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: President of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and JUI-F Chief, Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Monday evening.
According to a statement issued by the PM House, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country. Shehbaz and Fazalur Rehman discussed the political scenario with particular reference vis-a’-vis results of the just concluded bye-elections and the recent statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.
