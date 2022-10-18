Fazl discusses electoral outcome with Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: President of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and JUI-F Chief, Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Monday evening.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country. Shehbaz and Fazalur Rehman discussed the political scenario with particular reference vis-a’-vis results of the just concluded bye-elections and the recent statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.