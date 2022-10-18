‘LG polls to change dynamics of politics in AJK’

MUZAFFARABAD: Local government elections will play an important role in empowering the citizens and removing frustration in society, said speakers on Monday, while addressing a conference organised by the Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) regarding the local government elections.

Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muslim League and Muslim Conference welcomed the upcoming local government elections to be held at the end of November this year, saying that these elections would have positive effects on the politics and society of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ushering in a new era of development in the region. Sardar Javed Ayub said the PPP fully supported the local bodies elections and expected new leadership would emerge from these elections. “Middle-class youth will get a chance to come forward,” he said, adding that he wanted to see the LG system empowered and efficient.

Election Commission member Farhat Ali Mir said the people will participate in the election after three decades, adding that it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct local government elections every four years. He also urged the civil society organisations to play an active role in making people aware of the importance of these elections and their participation in them.

Farhat Ali Mir said the assemblies are the heart of the democratic system and the local governments are its arteries, without which the functioning of the body is impossible. He said everyone, including women, youth, and minorities, has an equal opportunity to participate in the elections.

Sardar Usman Atiq, leader of Muslim Conference, said that holding the local bodies elections is a good start, adding that however, this is a gradual process and gradually the local government system would be strong and efficient. He said the youth and women should enter the election field and compete without any fear.

PTI leader Sardar Mohammad Israel Qazi said his party has succeeded in transferring the power to the grass-root level as per party chief Imran Khan’s vision.