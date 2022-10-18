Pakistan utilised only a third of IsDB committed oil facility

ISLAMABAD: Amid dwindling foreign currency reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan, the government could only utilize almost one-third of the oil facility from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) out of the total committed limit of $500 million, raising questions of criminal negligence.

“Yes, we have utilized only $161 million from IsDB’s International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) against the pitched amount of $500 million” top official sources confirmed while talking to The News here on Monday. This calls for a need to ascertain who is responsible for this criminal negligence of failing to utilize the ITFC’s oil facility up to the desired mark at a time when the country’s foreign exchange reserves touched $7.5 billion held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $ 13.24 billion on 7 Oct 2022. The break-up of the foreign reserves position shows that the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $7.59 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5.64 billion. During the week ended on 07-Oct-2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 303 million to $7.59 billion. This decrease was entirely attributed to external debt repayments, which included repayment of a commercial loan and interest payment on Eurobonds.

This scribe sent out a question to the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) inquiring why the IsDB facility of ITFC could not be utilized to the tune of $500 million as its utilization stood at just $161 million. The EAD spokesperson replied, “International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank signed an agreement of $1.2 billion financing with the Ministry of Economic Affairs in February 2022. ITFC pitched $500 million from other banks in syndicated financing for Pakistan Oil Facility. Against the $500 million request, $161 million was received which could be checked from ITFC independently”.

In the first two months (July and August) 2022, the country could fetch $439.3 million from all multilateral and bilateral donors against $2.37 billion in the same period of the last financial year. In the last fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan raised $1 billion through international bonds, commercial borrowing of $363.26 million, $879.4 million from multilateral creditors, and $91.9 million from bilateral creditors during the first two months period. Pakistan has now secured just $439.3 million in loans from multilateral and bilateral creditors of the current financial year. Saudi Arabia has become the largest bilateral donor after it disbursed $200 million ($100 million each month) for the Oil Facility (OF) in the first two months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

In the budget for 2022-23, the government envisaged plans to generate $22.817 billion in the shape of loans and grants from multilateral, bilateral creditors, and commercial loans as well as the launching of international bonds.

Now it is learnt that the disbursement from the World Bank showed an accelerated pace through the disbursement of project loans but so far the EAD had not yet firmed up its official data for the first quarter (July-September) from the multilateral and bilateral donors.