Encroachments all over Capital City needs state of emergency: Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Interior Committee severely condemned the arrest of Senator Azam Swati and expressed concern that no production order was furnished in favour of MP and deplored the sanctity of the House continues to be violated.

Besides, the Senate Committee on Interior unanimously agreed that the situation in the Capital City calls for imposing a state of emergency in the context of the adornment, cleanliness and illegal encroachments in the federal capital.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was presided over by Chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz who also summoned the Director General FIA during today’s proceedings seeking his briefing on the arrest of Senator Azam Swati but the DG FIA failed to appear. “Institutions should work for the state and not for the government,” Senator Mohsin Aziz emphasised.

The Senate Committee condemned the FIA and proposed summoning the DG FIA and furnishing a report on Senator Swati’s arrest. Senator Saifullah Abro said the attitude of the FIA officers changes with the change of government. Under “one government the FIA presents a charge sheet but with the change in government those charges are dropped.” In this scenario who will determine which report is true or false, he said. The Senate panel also approved the insertion of new sections 52b, 513 and consequential amendments in scheduled-ii Cr.p.C under the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The bill was already passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the Senate Interior Committee.

Several issues pertaining to CDA regarding Islamabad and its structural concerns were discussed with the Chairman CDA. The encroachments of footpaths, fencing of green belts in Sector F-7 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, G-11 Markaz in particular and in various residential sectors were discussed.

The Chairman CDA said in the past permission was granted by the CDA to various residents, who had houses adjacent to nullahs and open spaces to landscape them but that hsa no wbeen revoked.