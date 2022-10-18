Senate session adjourned after PTI lawmakers protest

ISLAMABAD: A Senate session was again adjourned within a few minutes after its start on Monday when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators gathered before the chairman’s dais and protested the arrest of Senator Azam Swati.

Moments following the recitation and its Urdu translation, PTI senators began chanting slogans against Swati’s arrest and demanded his release and issuance of production order, as the chairman took up some members’ leave applications. “Please order in the House. Don’t do like this and go back to your seats. Let us deal with the orders of the day,” said Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who wanted to complete the agenda, as it was a private members day.

However, the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem, who wanted to speak first, and other party senators left their seats and assembled before the chairman’s dais. They again threw around torn-up agenda copies. On finding it difficult to take up agenda items, the chair adjourned the session until Thursday afternoon. Later, they staged a sit-in at the office of the Senate chairman for some time.

Talking to reporters, the Leader of the Opposition regretted that the sessions on Friday and Monday had been adjourned immediately, denying them the right to speak on the arrest of their colleague. “The rulers are puppets and people gave their decision in the referendum yesterday. The treasury and opposition are a part of the parliament and if any of the members is arrested, then where is the government,” he wondered.

As the Leader of the Opposition, he insisted, it was his right to be given the floor as all PTI members wanted to speak on the issue. “As per Swati’s statement, he was stripped naked. It was not only he but the entire parliament was humiliated,” he maintained.

Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem said they had staged a sit-in against the attitude of the chairman, who had adjourned the sitting within minutes without giving them the floor to speak. He claimed the chairman had assured them of issuing Swati’s production order.