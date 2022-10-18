F-9 Park to have bicycle lanes

Islamabad: The bicycle lanes will be constructed in Fatima Jinnah Park that will add more attraction for the visitors who usually come in large numbers to enjoy serene environment of this natural green facility.

According to the details, the Islamabad Cycling Association has floated the proposal to build bicycle lanes in Fatima Jinnah Park because it still lacks this facility despite being the largest urban park in the country.

The civic agency has received the proposal and started making homework to carry out this project in coordination with the experts from the private sector. The bicycle paths were conceived more than half a century ago under Islamabad Master Plan but dedicated bike lanes were opened for the first time few years ago, aiming to promote a greener environment and better public health in the city.

Islamabad was once a pollution-free capital, where there was little traffic and residents liked to use bicycles to travel within the city. Green Force, a group of environmentalists, had been lobbying for years for making Islamabad into a pedestrian and bicycle friendly city, but without any success.

Ironically, bicycles are still not allowed in the F-9 Park, which covers 750 acres of land. But now the concerned authorities have finally turned their attention towards this issue. The civic agency has so far built some bike lanes in different areas including Gomal Road, Constitution Avenue, F-8 Park Track, Faisal Avenue and Kachnar Park.

An official has said “When the city was designated as the capital, cycling tracks in Islamabad were included in the master plan for its development. Now we are heading to achieve this purpose to maintain green character of the city.” He said “Now we are going to build bicycle tracks along with pump tracks and open gyms for the visitors in Fatima Jinnah Park. It will certainly help promote bicycle culture in Islamabad.”