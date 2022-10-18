Paris police question two over 12-year-old´s brutal murder

PARIS: Paris investigators were on Monday questioning a woman and a man suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday.

Possible charges include the rape and murder of a minor aged below 15 along with torture, abuse and concealing a body, a source in the French judiciary told AFP, adding that prosecutors had ordered two people held in provisional custody.

The main suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old woman suffering from psychiatric disorders. She was arrested on Saturday in Bois-Colombes in Paris´ northwestern suburbs, after being spotted on CCTV images from the block of flats home to the young victim, identified only by her first name, Lola.

An eyewitness who also saw her at the scene said that she had offered him money to help her move a large trunk, several media outlets reported. Investigators suspect a 43-year-old man also under arrest sheltered the young woman and drove her around in the vehicle where she was discovered.