Belarus govt critics handed long jail terms for ‘terrorism’

MOSCOW: A Belarus court on Monday handed down prison sentences ranging from 2.5 to 25 years to a dozen opposition activists accused of terrorism and treason, the rights group Viasna said.

Nikolai Avtukhovich, the leader of the activist group, was sentenced to 25 years, NGO Viasna said on Telegram, in one of the heaviest sentences handed down recently in the reclusive country.

Avtukhovich stood accused of a series of crimes, including terrorism, an attempted coup and treason, the rights group said. Viasna´s founder and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize co-laureate Ales Bialiatski was jailed by Belarus in 2021.

Avtukhovich and his group are accused of setting a car and a policeman´s house on fire in the western Belarusian city of Grodno in October 2020. The court in Grodno also said they blew up another car and were preparing other attacks.