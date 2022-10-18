Colombian journalist killed

BOGOTAI: Hitmen killed a Colombian journalist in a motorcycle drive-by shooting after the government withdrew his security detail despite threats to his life, a rights group and police said on Monday.

Rafael Moreno directed the news site Voces de Cordoba in the northern municipality of Montelibano, where he was killed late Sunday. On its Facebook page, the site wrote: “They have forever silenced the voice of truth.”

“We know that (Moreno) was carrying out several investigations into criminal and disciplinary complaints,” the Cordoberxia Social Foundation, a rights watchdog, said in a statement announcing the journalist´s murder. Police official John Fredy Suarez said Moreno was killed in a public place by two assassins on a motorcycle.